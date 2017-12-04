Crooks caught on camera installing credit card skimmer in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Longboat Key Police Lt. Robert Bourque said he’s never seen video like it before.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, surveillance video captured two men pull into an Exxon gas station on Gulf of Mexico Drive.

In less than two minutes, the pair used a drill to open a panel on a gas pump and quickly install a credit card skimmer inside.

The video is incredibly clear and at one point, a crook looks directly into the surveillance camera.

The pair then hop into the car and take off.

The gas station managers check the pumps every morning. So a few hours later, a manager spotted the tampered pump and notified police.

The Exxon station is closed every night and the pumps were shut off so thankfully no customers had their data stolen.

Police say this is a reminder that gas station managers need to be very vigilant in the fight against these skimmers.

Officials need the public’s help to identify these crooks. If you have any information, call Longboat Key Police.