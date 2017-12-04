Commissioners vote to move Lakeland Confederate statue

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland commissioners voted to move a Confederate monument from Munn Park on Monday.

The vote came after several hours of discussion in a city commission meeting, where at least 50 people had signed up to speak.

The monument at the center of the discussion is a statue of a Confederate soldier that has been in Munn Park for more than a century.

Citizens who support keeping the statue say it’s a tribute to veterans, but those who want it removed say it’s sending the wrong message and believe it should be in a cemetery or museum.

Once community input had wrapped up, city commissioners continued the discussion about the future of the statue.

At the end of the meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to move the monument.

City officials will now go through the process of finding potential locations to move the monument. They must also figure out a plan to pay for the monument to be moved.

