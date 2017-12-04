Commissioners vote to move Lakeland Confederate statue

By and Published: Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland commissioners voted to move a Confederate monument from Munn Park on Monday.

The vote came after several hours of discussion in a city commission meeting, where at least 50 people had signed up to speak.

The monument at the center of the discussion is a statue of a Confederate soldier that has been in Munn Park for more than a century.

Citizens who support keeping the statue say it’s a tribute to veterans, but those who want it removed say it’s sending the wrong message and believe it should be in a cemetery or museum.

Once community input had wrapped up, city commissioners continued the discussion about the future of the statue.

At the end of the meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to move the monument.

City officials will now go through the process of finding potential locations to move the monument. They must also figure out a plan to pay for the monument to be moved.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s