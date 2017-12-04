Cathay Pacific crew saw North Korea missile test

By Published:
FILE - This file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea’s northwest, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. The strongest U.N. sanctions in a generation may still prove no match for North Korea’s relentless nuclear weapons ambitions. Even in diplomatic triumph, the Trump administration is gambling that it has enough time to test if economic pressure can get Kim Jong Un’s totalitarian government to end its missile advances and atomic weapons tests (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

HONG KONG (AP) – A second airline has reported seeing North Korea’s latest missile test during a flight last week.

Cathay Pacific says the crew on a San Francisco-to-Hong Kong flight reported witnessing the apparent re-entry of the ICBM that North Korea launched before dawn Wednesday.

The Hong Kong-based airline said in a statement Monday that the missile was far from the airplane, and operation was unaffected.

North Korea said the Hwasong-15 missile is capable of reaching anywhere in the U.S. mainland.

Cathay said it would remain alert, but that flight routes have not been changed.

Korean Air pilots on two different planes also reported seeing flashes of light believed to have been the North Korean missile.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s