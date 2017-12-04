Body of missing Florida girl, 4, found

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A US Marshal made a sad discovery in the search for a missing non-verbal, 4-year-old girl.
The US Marshal was part of a search team who was looking for the girl.
Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Marshal spotted what he believed to be a small human body while searching a retention pond in a kayak.
The pond is located at Southwest Hallmark Street and Southwest Abacus Avenue.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Dive Team responded to the location just before 1:00 am on Monday.
The dive team located and removed the body of missing 4-year-old, Chelsea Noel, from the retention pond.
A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for the girl at 1:24 a.m. on Sunday.
Noel, who was non-verbal, vanished while in her nightgown. She was last seen alive in the 4600 block of Southwest Keats Street in Port St. Lucie.
