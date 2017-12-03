Search underway for driver who intentionally hit Dade City police officer

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who intentionally hit a Dade City police officer during a drug investigation.

Investigators say at 10 p.m. on Saturday night, Officer Kevin Burns, 38, was intentionally struck as he approached a 4-door Nissan sedan that was stopped in the road in the 14000 block of State Street.

Prior to being hit, Burns called for backup, saying the vehicle’s occupant may be involved in a drug transaction.

Officer Miguel Velez, 27, arrived and pulled in behind the suspect’s vehicle.

When Officer Burns moved toward the vehicle, the driver accelerated and hit Burns.

Officer Velez shot at the fleeing car.

The suspect turned west onto Marshall Avenue, hit a dark blue Ford Fusion and drove away.

Officer Burns was transported by Bayflight to Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police video revealed the suspect’s vehicle is owned by the Hertz Corporation and was reported stolen on Nov. 6.

The vehicle is described as a 2018 Nissan, Florida tag 770-YRV that is light in color, possibly white, silver, or grey.

The vehicle should have damage on the driver’s side from hitting the dark blue Ford Fusion. Police also believe the vehicle’s windows may have been broken during the incident.

It is not known if the suspect, believed to be a black male with short cropped hair, was injured.

Police ask that anyone with information related to the suspect or vehicle involved in this incident to contact Detective George Richardson at 352-521-1495.

Witnesses may remain anonymous. Callers may also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) and could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Officer Velez has been placed on administrative leave, per established procedures, pending further investigation into the shooting.

