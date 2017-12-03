Santa flies with the Blue Angels

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Pensacola’s Blue Angels had a friend flying in the cockpit on Saturday.

Santa stopped in for a visit Saturday afternoon and the Blue Angels tweeted about his visit!

Their tweet reads, “#Santa doesn’t need reindeer when he has an F/A-18 Hornet!!! #USN #USMC Santa and his helpers stopped by to spend time with the #BlueAngelsfamilies! Where do you think he is off to next?!”

#BlueAngelsFan! Take a look at who arrived this afternoon!! #Santa doesn't need reindeer when he has an F/A-18 Hornet!!! #USN #USMC Santa and his helpers stopped by to spend time with the #BlueAngels families! Where do you think he is off to next?! pic.twitter.com/bZPIzV85Lr — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) December 2, 2017

