Santa flies with the Blue Angels

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Pensacola’s Blue Angels had a friend flying in the cockpit on Saturday.
Santa stopped in for a visit Saturday afternoon and the Blue Angels tweeted about his visit!
Their tweet reads, “#Santa doesn’t need reindeer when he has an F/A-18 Hornet!!! #USN #USMC Santa and his helpers stopped by to spend time with the #BlueAngelsfamilies! Where do you think he is off to next?!”
