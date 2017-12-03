Roads closed as troopers investigate fatal accident in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are investigating a fatal accident in Hernando County.
The two-car crash occurred near the intersection of Sunshine Grove Road and Centralia Road.
The FHP says both roads are blocked in all directions. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
No further details are available at this time.
