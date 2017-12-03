Florida security guard shoots another in dispute

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida security guard shot another security guard after a dispute at a water treatment plant.

Local news outlets report that the shooting happened about 6 a.m. Sunday after an argument between the two men. The shooting happened outside the Hollywood Water Treatment Plant.

Police are questioning the shooter but no charges were immediately filed. The victim was being treated at a hospital. His condition was not available.

The guards are both employed by a private company and not the city of Hollywood.

Their identities were not immediately released.