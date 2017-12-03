No. 23 USF to play Texas Tech in 2017 Birmingham Bowl

By and Published:

(WFLA/AP) – The USF Bulls are headed to Alabama for the 2017 Birmingham Bowl.

No. 23 South Florida (9-2, 6-2 AAC) and Texas Tech (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) are scheduled to face off at Birmingham’s Legion Field on Dec. 23.

TOP PLAYERS

South Florida: QB Quinton Flowers set school records with 605 total yards and 503 passing yards in a 49-42 loss to No. 10 UCF in the regular-season finale. Flowers’ 11,395 total yards is 46 yards shy of the league’s career mark set by Temple’s Philip Walker from 2013-16.

Texas Tech: QB Nic Shimonek has passed for 3,547 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

NOTABLE

South Florida: 1-3 against Big 12 teams, all during the regular season. Ranks eighth nationally in total offense, averaging 508.6 yards per game. First-year coach Charlie Strong trying to lead team to its second straight season with double-digit wins.

Texas Tech: Last played at Legion Field in 1989, beating No. 20 Duke 49-21 in the 1989 All-American Bowl. Finished regular season with a come-from-behind win over in-state rival Texas, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win 27-23.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

South Florida: Third straight postseason appearance; 5-3 overall in bowl games. Beat South Carolina 46-39 in overtime in last year’s Birmingham Bowl.

Texas Tech: 38th bowl appearance and has won four of its last five. That’s the 20th-most bowl games in the FBS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s