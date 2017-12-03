Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB lanes of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. south of Bearss Ave.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Southbound lanes of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard are expected to be closed for a while south of Bearss Ave. after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m.
Officials say the injuries are minor, but the closure is necessary for wreckers to remove the vehicles involved.
It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Cops: Daytona man arrested in online child sex sting said he was going to kill girl
- Search underway for driver who intentionally hit Dade City police officer
- Authorities trying to identify body of male found near Egmont Key
- Man organizing memorial for Hillsborough deputy fatally struck during event
- Missing Child Alert issued for non-verbal Florida girl, 4, last seen wearing nightgown