Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB lanes of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. south of Bearss Ave.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Southbound lanes of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard are expected to be closed for a while south of Bearss Ave. after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m.

Officials say the injuries are minor, but the closure is necessary for wreckers to remove the vehicles involved.

It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

