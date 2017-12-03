Missing Child Alert issued for non-verbal Florida girl, 4, last seen wearing nightgown

Chelsea Noel was reported missing.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —  The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a non-verbal, 4-year-old girl.

Investigators say Chelsea Noel, 4, was last seen in the area of the 4600th block of SW Keats Street in Port St. Lucie.

Chelsea is non-verbal.

She was last seen wearing a long pink nightgown that has “Princess” on the front.

Chelsea Noel is 3-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes,

She has short braids and a birthmark from her neck to her chest which is lighter in color than her skin.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child contact the Port St Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5000 or call 911.

