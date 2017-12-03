Michigan football to play South Carolina in Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two teams are officially headed to Tampa for a New Year’s Day game.

The Michigan Wolverines (8-4) and South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) will face off in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium for their fourth meeting in more than 125 seasons of their football history.

“We are very excited to extend an invitation to the University of Michigan and the University of South Carolina to play in this year’s Outback Bowl,” said Outback Bowl Chairman Todd Buchanan. “These are two exciting teams and a quality match-up that fans are really going to enjoy watching on New Year’s Day. We look forward to hosting the Wolverine and Gamecock teams and their fans, and ensure them they will have an amazing and memorable experience in the Tampa Bay area.”

“Michigan proudly accepts the invitation to have our student-athletes, coaches and fans experience the Outback Bowl this holiday season,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics at Michigan. “On our previous five trips to Tampa, the Outback Bowl staff has provided a first-class, memorable experience for everyone associated with our program.”

“We are honored to represent our University and the Big Ten Conference in the tradition-laden Outback Bowl in Tampa,” said Jim Harbaugh, U-M’s J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach. “Our players and staff are excited to face an excellent SEC opponent and look forward to the competition on New Year’s Day.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-