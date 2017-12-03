FINAL SCORE: Packers top Bucs 26-20 in overtime win

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Green Bay Packers in week 13 of the NFL season. Check below for live updates on today’s game.

LIVE UPDATES:

Packers score touchdown, top Bucs in 26-20 overtime win.

Bucs, Packers head into overtime. Teams tied at 20.

Packers kicker Cosby scores field goal. Teams tied 20-20.

Cameron Brate catches pass for Bucs touchdown. Extra point is scored. Bucs lead Packers 20-17 in fourth quarter.

Bucs score field goal. Packers maintain 17-10 lead.

Packers score another touchdown. Lead Bucs 17-7.

Packers score touchdown. Lead Bucs 10-7.

Packers score field goal. Bucs lead 7-3.

Tampa Bay takes a 7-0 lead after touchdown and extra point.

The #Bucs Bonus Show is at Lambeau Field. A little too warm for December football. See you tonight on @WFLA after Sunday Night Football. @WFLAAnnie @RCummingsFRS pic.twitter.com/t3r8aLkpSG — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 3, 2017

