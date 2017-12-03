FINAL SCORE: Packers top Bucs 26-20 in overtime win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Green Bay Packers in week 13 of the NFL season.  Check below for live updates on today’s game.

LIVE UPDATES: 

Packers score touchdown, top Bucs in 26-20 overtime win.

Bucs, Packers head into overtime.  Teams tied at 20.

Packers kicker Cosby scores field goal.  Teams tied 20-20.

Cameron Brate catches pass for Bucs touchdown.  Extra point is scored.  Bucs lead Packers 20-17 in fourth quarter.

Bucs score field goal. Packers maintain 17-10 lead.

Packers score another touchdown. Lead Bucs 17-7.

Packers score touchdown. Lead Bucs 10-7.

Packers score field goal. Bucs lead 7-3.

Tampa Bay takes a 7-0 lead after touchdown and extra point.

