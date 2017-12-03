FINAL SCORE: Packers top Bucs 26-20 in overtime win

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Green Bay Packers in week 13 of the NFL season. Check below for live updates on today’s game.
LIVE UPDATES:
Packers score touchdown, top Bucs in 26-20 overtime win.
Bucs, Packers head into overtime. Teams tied at 20.
Packers kicker Cosby scores field goal. Teams tied 20-20.
Cameron Brate catches pass for Bucs touchdown. Extra point is scored. Bucs lead Packers 20-17 in fourth quarter.
Bucs score field goal. Packers maintain 17-10 lead.
Packers score another touchdown. Lead Bucs 17-7.
Packers score touchdown. Lead Bucs 10-7.
Packers score field goal. Bucs lead 7-3.
Tampa Bay takes a 7-0 lead after touchdown and extra point.
