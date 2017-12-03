Guardian Angels to stay in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although a suspected killer has been caught, the Tampa chapter of the Guardian Angels will continue to patrol the streets of Seminole Heights for the time being.

The crime-fighting group has added the neighborhood to its weekly patrols and is expected to stay in the area as long as they are welcome.

The group said they’re also looking to establish a headquarters and get the community involved.

The men and women in red berets descended on the area in October to provide a sense of security after Benjamin Mitchell was gunned down in the first of a string of murders in the neighborhood. And since his death, they’ve logged hundreds of miles patrolling the one-mile radius where the murders took place.

The Guardian Angels have remained in the area to keep an eye on things and to help those in fear of leaving their home.

“If they are scared to go to the grocery store or to church we are here. We will walk them. We will walk them from A to B, ensure their safety,” Guardian Angels volunteer William Cruz told News Channel 8.

The non-profit group was founded in New York City in 1979 and has more than 130 chapters around the world.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-