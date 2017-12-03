Florida woman charged in 1980s toddler death

Anna Young, jail booking photo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman who once ran a religious boarding school in Florida has been charged in the 1980s death of a toddler who authorities say was tortured and denied food.

The Gainesville Sun reports that 75-year-old Anna Elizabeth Young was arrested near Atlanta on Friday.

Young is accused of causing the death of Emon Harper, who was 2 or 3 years old at the time.

It wasn’t clear Saturday if she has a lawyer.

Young operated the House of Prayer for All People near Gainesville from about 1985 to 1995.

Police say there may be other child victims linked to Young.

In 2001, she was convicted of child abuse for bathing a child in a tub full of chemicals.

Details about the Harper death were not immediately available.

