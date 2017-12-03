Florida International to play Temple in 2017 Gasparilla Bowl

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Florida International (8-4, Conference USA) and Temple (6-6, American Athletic Conference) are headed to St. Petersburg for the 2017 Gasparilla Bowl.

The teams are scheduled to face off at Tropicana Field on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

TOP PLAYERS

Florida International: QB Alex McGough, 2,791 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, eight interceptions

Temple: S Delvon Randall, 76 tackles, 6 ½ tackles for loss, four interceptions

NOTABLE

Florida International: The Golden Panthers already have matched a school single-season record for victories and have clinched their first winning season since 2011. Former Miami and North Carolina coach Butch Davis has orchestrated the turnaround in his first year at Florida International.

Temple: The Owls won three of their last four games to reach the .500 mark and become bowl eligible. Temple’s only loss during that stretch was against unbeaten Central Florida.

LAST TIME

This is the first meeting between Florida International and Temple.

BOWL HISTORY

Florida International: Second Gasparilla Bowl berth and third bowl appearance overall. Florida International lost this game 20-10 to Marshall in 2011, when it was known as the Beef O’Brady’s Bowl.

Temple: First Gasparilla Bowl berth and seventh bowl appearance overall. The Owls are bowling for a third straight season.

