Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg says she fears a backlash over #MeToo movement

(WFLA) – Since the Weinsten scandal unfolded in October, women and men across the world are standing up against sexual misconduct with the hashtag #MeToo, and dozens of powerful men have suffered the consequences.

And although many are cheering on the alleged victims of men behaving badly, some are worried the movement may come with unintended consequences itself.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took to her own platform to warn of the potential backlash against the #MeToo movement.

In a lengthy Facebook post written Sunday, the Lean In author applauded the movement, calling it a watershed moment.

“For the first time in my professional life, it feels like people are finally prepared to hold perpetrators responsible. I’m cheering – both as my current self and as that younger self who jumped up to bolt the lock on a hotel room door,” Sandberg said.

But she said cheering was not enough. Toward the end of the post, Sandberg said she’s “already heard the rumblings of a backlash,” and notes people are already saying “‘This is why you shouldn’t hire women.’”

“Actually, this is why you should,” Sandberg continued. “And you shouldn’t just hire women – you should mentor, advise, and promote them,” Sandberg continued.

The executive then called for “systemic, lasting changes that deter bad behavior and protect everyone,” and laid out steps workplace should take to ensure employees feel safe.

“Most of all, it is my hope that this moment will lead to a stronger, more equitable workplace culture that treats women with more respect and affords them more opportunities.”

“Doing right by women in the workplace does not just mean treating them with respect. It also means not isolating or ignoring them,” Sandberg writes. “And it means making access equal. Whether that means you take all your direct reports out to dinner or none of them, the key is to give men and women equal opportunities to succeed.”

Click here to read her full post.

