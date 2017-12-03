Escaped prisoner caught after crashing stolen car in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — An escaped prisoner from Lake City was captured in Winter Haven on Sunday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle he was driving.

At 10 a.m. Winter Haven police learned that a stolen 2016 white Chrysler 300 was in Lake Wales and suspected escaped prisoner, 20 year-old Devonte Bodison from Lake City, was inside.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted the car on First Street South, traveling past Longhorn restaurant.

Winter Haven police cars followed behind the vehicle, but kept a safe distance and did not make an attempt to pull him over due to the annual arts festival Carols In the Park, which was taking place nearby.

Once the vehicle was past the downtown area officers activated their emergency equipment and made a lawful traffic stop on the vehicle at 3rd Street and Ave Drive NW.

As officers approached the vehicle, Bodison took off again where he got back to First StreetNorth and turned onto Avenue O Northeast.

Bodison would up leaving the roadway and hit a concrete lawn ornament, which caused the front wheel of the vehicle to come off.

The car then flipped over on its side and skidded down the road 20 feet where it came to rest in a yard.

Bodison escaped through the vehicle’s sunroof but was quickly caught by WHPD officers.

Bodison will be booked into the Polk County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Two counts of Fleeing to Elude

Resisting Arrest W/O Violence

Leaving the Scene of an Accident With Property Damage

Columbia County DOC Escaped Prisoner charges

