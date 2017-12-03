Cops: Armed domestic dispute broadcast on Facebook Live from Florida home

WESH Published: Updated:

(WESH) – Orange County deputies have blocked off the entrance of a complex to investigate after a man pointed a gun at a woman in a video that was broadcasted on Facebook Live.

According to deputies, they received multiple calls from people reporting they were watching a Facebook Live Broadcast involving a couple who lives at the Landon Trace Townhomes on Texas Avenue.

Those calls reported a man was holding an infant child and a gun while his girlfriend was live streaming the incident on Facebook as the man pointed a gun at her.

Reports said the woman was holding a knife and another 4-year-old child was in the apartment.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the woman and two children safe and unharmed, but have not been able to determine where the man is.

Deputies blocked off the entrance of the townhomes, believing he man still be inside the complex.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s