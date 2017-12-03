Cops: Armed domestic dispute broadcast on Facebook Live from Florida home

(WESH) – Orange County deputies have blocked off the entrance of a complex to investigate after a man pointed a gun at a woman in a video that was broadcasted on Facebook Live.

According to deputies, they received multiple calls from people reporting they were watching a Facebook Live Broadcast involving a couple who lives at the Landon Trace Townhomes on Texas Avenue.

Those calls reported a man was holding an infant child and a gun while his girlfriend was live streaming the incident on Facebook as the man pointed a gun at her.

Reports said the woman was holding a knife and another 4-year-old child was in the apartment.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the woman and two children safe and unharmed, but have not been able to determine where the man is.

Deputies blocked off the entrance of the townhomes, believing he man still be inside the complex.

