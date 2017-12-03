Authorities trying to identify body found near Egmont Key

EGMONT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are trying to identify a body that was found Sunday near Egmont Key.

A spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that a good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:30 a.m. after discovering the body.

The Coast Guard then contacted the FWC and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the location at 8:15 a.m.

Details have not been released about the exact location where the body was found or whether the body was that of a male or female.

FWC officers are working with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to identify the body.

The FWC said an active investigation is underway.

No other details have been released.

Egmont Key is primarily a wildlife refuge that is accessible only by boat. It is located at the mouth of Tampa Bay, southwest of Fort DeSoto Beach.