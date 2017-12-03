Authorities trying to identify body found near Egmont Key

By Published: Updated:
EGMONT KEY 01 8/20/10 -- An aerial view of Egmont Key looking to the south. Staff photo by PAUL LAMISON

EGMONT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are trying to identify a body that was found Sunday near Egmont Key.

A spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that a good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:30 a.m. after discovering the body.

The Coast Guard then contacted the FWC and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the location at 8:15 a.m.

Details have not been released about the exact location where the body was found or whether the body was that of a male or female.

FWC officers are working with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to identify the body.

The FWC said an active investigation is underway.

No other details have been released.

Egmont Key is primarily a wildlife refuge that is accessible only by boat. It is located at the mouth of Tampa Bay, southwest of Fort DeSoto Beach.

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s