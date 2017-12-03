7 Seahawks players continue anthem protest

Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett (72) sits on the bench with several teammates during the singing of the national anthem, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle before the team's NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP) – Seven Seattle Seahawks players sat or knelt for the national anthem before Sunday’s game against Philadelphia.

Their actions raised the total to 18 players around the NFL making some sort of statement during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In Seattle, it was primarily a group of defensive linemen that has sat in most of the games this season. The group included defensive linemen Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson, Frank Clark, Quinton Jefferson, Marcus Smith and Branden Jackson, and offensive lineman Duane Brown. The defensive players sat on the bench while Brown knelt.

Most of the players who protested Sunday had done so before and continued the same gestures. Among those who sat or knelt during the national anthem were Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, Giants defensive lineman Olivier Vernon and 49ers safety Eric Reid.

