1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after one man died and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Tampa.

Officials say the victims and three others were involved in a verbal altercation in the 900 block of East Fowler Avenue.

After the altercation, the suspects followed them westbound on East Fowler Avenue, and at least one of them shot at the victims and their companions.

One victim, later identified as Jontreeal Gainous, was gravely injured and the other was left with a non-life-threatening injury.

The men were driven to Florida Hospital where Gainous died.

The other victim, whose name was not disclosed, is expected to recover from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-