VIDEO: Driver delivering Amazon package caught pooping on driveway

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — It’s holiday time and you never know what packages could turn up on your doorstep.

But one Sacramento resident received a delivery that no one would ever want and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows a contracted driver delivering an Amazon package defecating on the curb, right next to a homeowners driveway.

The woman then runs back into the marked U-Haul van and eventually drives off.

KCRA learned that the driver was making a delivery for Amazon but worked independently.

Amazon has taken responsibility for what happened.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers,” Amazon said in a statement to KCRA.

The individual no longer delivers Amazon packages and the company sent the customer a gift card.

