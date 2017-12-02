VIDEO: Driver delivering Amazon package caught pooping on driveway

KRON web staff Published:

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — It’s holiday time and you never know what packages could turn up on your doorstep.

But one Sacramento resident received a delivery that no one would ever want and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows a contracted driver delivering an Amazon package defecating on the curb, right next to a homeowners driveway.

The woman then runs back into the marked U-Haul van and eventually drives off.

KCRA learned that the driver was making a delivery for Amazon but worked independently.

Amazon has taken responsibility for what happened.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers,” Amazon said in a statement to KCRA.

The individual no longer delivers Amazon packages and the company sent the customer a gift card.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s