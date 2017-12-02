St. Pete man fatally shot in Ohio hunting incident

By Published:

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a hunter from St. Petersburg was fatally shot in Ohio on the first day of the state’s deer gun season.

Investigators say 62-year-old Randy Gozzard was found Monday afternoon in a heavily wooded area of Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County’s Monroe Township, in far northeastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line. Fellow hunters searched for him after he failed to rejoin them.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine what happened but that it doesn’t appear the man shot himself. An autopsy was planned.

Officials urge hunters to wear bright orange vests and hats. A Division of Wildlife law enforcement supervisor tells The Star-Beacon it wasn’t immediately clear whether Gozzard was wearing that gear.

A coroner’s investigator told the newspaper that Gozzard was originally from Ashtabula County but lived in St. Petersburg.

