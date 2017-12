(WESH) – Sonic booms heard Friday throughout Central Florida are believed to have been caused by the Air National Guard flying F-15s in the area, according to Kaylee LaRocque, NAS Jacksonville Public Affairs Officer.

The F-15s were not dropping anything, officials said.

The booms are a byproduct of flying extremely large aircraft that would produce that kind of noise, LaRocque said.

