GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Santa Claus got hurt kicking off the holidays in Gulfport, but don’t worry, he’s going to be OK.

Gulfport police said Santa was parachuting into the city’s holiday event on Shore Boulevard at about 10 a.m. and clipped a tree.

He was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.

No other information was immediately released.

