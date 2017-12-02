Man organizing memorial for Hillsborough deputy fatally struck during event

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a man organizing a memorial carnival for a Hillsborough deputy who died earlier this year was fatally struck during the event Saturday.

The incident occurred on Lithia Pinecrest Road in Riverview.

According to a release, 44-year-old Christopher James Scigliano was killed when he stepped in to direct traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet truck, and a second vehicle, a Ford SUV.

Deputies say Scigliano was the event director for the Deputy Morrell Memorial Carnival.

Deputy Morrell, a renown DUI investigator passed away in June after a battle with cancer.

No further details are available at this time.

