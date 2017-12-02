Man cooks own meal as Waffle House employee sleeps

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WCMH) – A South Carolina man’s drunken takeover of a Waffle House restaurant is going viral.

Alex Bowen says he was drunk and hungry when he walked into a West Columbia Waffle House Thursday morning. He said he waited 10 minutes at the register without seeing an employee.

“I walked back outside to look for employees,” Bowen told WIS. “No one in sight.”

A short time later, he noticed the employee asleep.

“Got hot on the grill with a double Texas bacon cheesesteak melt with extra pickles,” Bowen said. “When I was done I cleaned the grill, collected my ill-gotten sandwich and rolled on out.”

Bowen posted photos to Facebook detailing his exploits.

