FHP: Bicyclist killed in Manatee Co. hit-and-run

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Manatee County Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on US-41 and Buckeye Road.

Troopers say 66-year-old Clarence Green Jr. was driving southbound when for unknown reasons his car traveled onto the outside shoulder of the highway and collided with the back of a bicycle.

The impact sent the bicycle southwest onto the left shoulder of the highway, and the bicyclist, 74-year-old Gary Kittel of Palmetto sustained fatal injuries.

He was transported to Manatee Memorial where he was pronounced dead, according to a release.

A BOLO was issued for Green after he fled the scene southbound.

Deputies eventually caught up with Greene. It’s unclear if he is in custody at this time, but troopers say charges are pending.

