Deputies believe 3-year-old missing girl is deceased, man arrested

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCN)- The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Deputies took Early Kimrey, 32, into custody Friday night. He is the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

He faces several charges including Concealing of Death, Obstruction of Justice, 2nd Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Property.

The 32-year-old is at the Onslow County Detention Center on a $1,010,000 bond. Deputies tell us more charges could be pending as the investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this point in the investigation, it believes Mariah is dead. The search will now shift to a recovery process.

The 3-year-old was reported missing Monday, Nov. 27 by her mother. Her mother had told investigators she last saw Mariah late Sunday and her boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, saw her later that night. He said the girl woke up and he told her to go back to sleep.

More than 700 people spent most of Friday searching for the little girl. Her location is still unknown.

Anyone with information should contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

