Dade City police officer struck by vehicle, deputies search for suspect’s sedan

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dade City police officer was struck by a vehicle during a pursuit Saturday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the officer was conducting an investigation into drug activity when he was struck by a fleeing vehicle near the intersection of State Street and Moceri Avenue in Dade City around 10 p.m.

Officials tell us another officer shot into the vehicle that hit that officer.

The injured officer was flown to an area hospital in serious condition.

Deputies say the suspect remains at large. They’re searching for a light-colored mid-size sedan in connection with the incident.

Anyone who sees such a vehicle should call 911 immediately.

