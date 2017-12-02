1 rescued from submerged car in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A car went into the water off Highway 27 and Lucerne Park Road in Winter Haven on Saturday morning.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the car is submerged. It was reported at about 6 a.m.

Witnesses said the car could be 50 yards into the water. One person was pulled from the car. They were airlifted to Lakeland Regional Hopsital.

Rescuers are searching to make sure no one else is in the car.

Highway 27 southbound is congested, but not closed.

No other information was immediately available.

