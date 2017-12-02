Alligator ‘arrested’ at Citrus Co. community pool

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – An alligator tried to be a big fish in a small pond, but ended up getting swallowed by a big swimming pool.

Citrus County Deputy/Field Training Officer Dale Johnson “arrested” the little guy at the Meadowcrest community pool on Thursday.

Johnson said the 3-feet alligator was mean, but he finally snagged him out of the water after a few minutes.

Deputy Leyva was also on hand to help wrangle the alligator and put tape safely around his mouth.

The gator was turned over to FWC.

