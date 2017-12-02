Alligator ‘arrested’ at Citrus Co. community pool

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – An alligator tried to be a big fish in a small pond, but ended up getting swallowed by a big swimming pool.
Citrus County Deputy/Field Training Officer Dale Johnson “arrested” the little guy at the Meadowcrest community pool on Thursday.
Johnson said the 3-feet alligator was mean, but he finally snagged him out of the water after a few minutes.
Deputy Leyva was also on hand to help wrangle the alligator and put tape safely around his mouth.
The gator was turned over to FWC.
Gator goes for swim in Citrus County pool
Gator goes for swim in Citrus County pool x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Endangered crocodile hatches at Zoo Miami
-
Bucs vs. Falcons
-
Courtney Campbell Causeway trail
-
Stacie’s 2017 Heart Walk photos
-
Winners of Siesta Key sand scuplture contest
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Veterans exposed to Agent Orange feel abandoned by VA
-
Veterans exposed to Agent Orange feel abandoned by VA