98-year-old Green Bay Packers fan same age as team

MILWAUKEE (WFLA/CNN) – A woman born the same year as the Green Bay Packers were founded is going strong as a super-fan.

Ida Motiff, 98, has gone to countless games and is a season ticket holder.

She now watches the Packers from her assisted living facility.

Motiff gave her season tickets to her family to continue her love of football.

“All my life I’ve liked football, my brother played football and that’s where I really got it and just of all the sports I really like football the best,” she said.

Motiff’s favorite player is Brett Favre.