8-year-old mauled to death by dogs

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A child was killed Friday afternoon in South Carolina after being attacked by dogs, the sheriff’s office says.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, an 8-year-old boy was walking with another child between homes on Daniel Morgan School Rd. when three dogs began attacking the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Korbin Michael Williams of Gaffney, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office. He lived at a home on Daniel Morgan School Rd., states the report.

A call to the sheriff’s office was made around 4:20 p.m. reporting the attack.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the dogs were inside a fenced-in area.

The other child who was with the victim was also bitten during this attack. That child was taken to the hospital by a relative to be treated.

There is no information about the second child’s condition at this time.

Two of the dogs were shot and killed when they aggressively approached the responding deputies.

There is no information provided about who owned the dogs or what breed the dogs were.

