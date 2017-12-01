Victim involved in hit-and-run crash speaks out after teens in stolen SUV hit him

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Several teenagers are facing felony charges after police say they crashed into another driver while in a stolen SUV.

Nursing a bruised shoulder and fractured arm, Toby Anderson said he’s lucky to be alive.

“And I could have died. I could have died, just as easily, just one different move. I could have died and that’s sad,” said Anderson.

He was running errands when he was hit Thursday night by four teens on 33rd Street and 5th Avenue N.

“It makes me wonder where the fault lies. I’m thinking it’s the parents,” he said.

Detectives said the teens, two males and two females, between the ages of 15 and 17, bolted out of the car and tried to escape.

Luckily, construction workers nearby detained three of the juveniles until police arrived.

Investigators are still looking for a fourth.

“If they get away with it, more people will die. That’s just what will happen,” said Anderson.

Teens stealing cars has been an epidemic in Pinellas Co.

Last year, three teenage girls drowned after they drove a stolen car into a pond while trying to get away from deputies.

In August, three teenage boys died in a fiery crash while speeding in a stolen vehicle in Palm Harbor.

Anderson, an 8th grade teacher in Tampa, said the juvenile justice system needs to take a long, hard look at these cases.

“If they’ve done it before and they can’t see the wrong in it, they got to do some stiff time, I would say,” said Anderson.

Police said one of the male suspects was also arrested last year on grand theft charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: