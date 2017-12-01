Tampa house transformed into Christmas wonderland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s sight that might even make Santa Claus jealous, a house on May Street in Tampa has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

Covered in more than 30,000 LED Christmas lights, homeowners Chuck and Hoss Rackett say this has been a family tradition for 25 years.

It was inspired by the movie “Christmas Vacation.”

“My mom and dad used to come spend Christmas with us every year and we would watch that show, plug in the lights. It was something we always did,” says Chuck.

But, when his parents passed away in 2007 and 2009 the sweet Santa dancing on the lawn lost his sparkle and the lights dimmed for a few years.

“During those two years we never put anything up,” says Chuck. “It was just hard to do because they were part of it.”

Now, the spirit is back and it’s something Chuck and Hoss want to pass along to everyone, especially children.

“It seems nowadays tradition has fallen to the wayside so when I see the kids go by hollering, it just warms my heart,” says Hoss.

The kids specifically like Old Saint Nick’s jolly moves!

“When the kids come by and they are yelling at santa and they say, ‘Hello Santa!’ Oh, it just warms my heart,” says Hoss.

The Rackett’s are even spreading their tradition to their neighbors.

“I gave some of my old lights to my neighbors so they could get involved too,” says Chuck.

They hope one day the entire block will look just like their front yard around the holidays.

And, if Christmas isn’t already special enough, their wedding anniversary is also on December 25. This year is their 51st anniversary.

