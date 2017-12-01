Gr8 Inspirations: Tampa doctor creates Elk Institute to help vets with PTSD

TAMPA (WFLA) – They make headlines on the front lines, but many times members of our special ops teams are haunted by what they witness while serving our country.

Years ago a member contacted Tampa mental health Dr. Carrie Elk for help in dealing with PTSD.

“And at the end of the session he said, ‘We’ve gotten more done in this session than I have gotten done in years – How much do I owe you?’ and when someone is sitting in a military uniform and they ask how much do I owe you – there’s not an answer to that? It’s like welcome home – you have already paid me time and time again you and your family,” said Dr. Carrie Elk, Founder of the Elk Institute.

Soon word spread through military ranks that Dr. Elk could help, and she was left with a practice full of non-paying patients. In order to help member of our military and veterans, Dr. Elk created the Elk Institute.

The non-profit now helps military members and their families nationwide.

“Whenever I go there to them, they don’t have to leave their families they don’t have to leave their jobs, I can go to where they are.” said Elk.

Through partnerships with airlines and different agencies the Elk Institute is helping those suffering from PTSD nationally.