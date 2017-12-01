Tampa attorney hints all has not been revealed about Seminole Heights murder case

Howell Donaldson III is accused of murdering four people in Seminole Heights.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa attorney Ralph Fernandez has handled many high profile cases. He is known mostly for his work with Cuban exiles.

Now he is involved in a case unlike many others he has handled before.

Fernandez is helping the parents of accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Donaldson III.

“They are suffering the pain of their personal situation, coupled with the, the, the tremendous pain associated with the loss of others,” said Fernandez.

He also maintains there are many more facets of the case still to be revealed.

“It’s just a puzzling, bizarre, complex, taxing event that is difficult to explain because it doesn’t follow any of the established norms,” said Fernandez, who maintains Donaldson comes from a good family, grew up in a good home and went to a good college which makes his arrest even more surprising.

“The parents are wonderful, exemplary people. Hard working business owners, willing to do anything to help their son,” said Fernandez.

He also hints more will be revealed about the case, but he isn’t willing to say what that is yet.

“There is a factor here that just completely changes the dynamics and at some time that will become public in the appropriate forum,” said Fernandez.

