SWAT team responds to man barricaded inside Temple Terrace apartment

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – A SWAT team was called to a Temple Terrace apartment Friday after a suspected burglar barricaded himself inside the home.

Around noon, Temple Terrace police responded to a 911 call regarding a residential robbery in progress near the 13100 block of Sanctuary Cove Drive.

Police say the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Xavier Robinson, had kicked in the door of a nearby apartment and ran away once he realized the resident was home.

Robinson moved to another apartment a short distance away and barricaded himself inside the home.

Police tried to persuade Robinson to surrender, but he would not budge. They called in a SWAT Team and the agency’s Crisis Response Team, but negotiators still could not get Robinson to come out.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the SWAT team entered the apartment and Robinson arrested for burglary and resisting officer.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Robinson was taken to the Orient Road County Jail.

Records show he had a burglary warrant from South Carolina. Police say Robinson recently relocated to Temple Terrace from the state and was staying with family members at the home.

