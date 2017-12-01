St. Pete police say person of interest has info about robbery at Tyrone Square Mall

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete detectives released surveillance video of a person of interest in an armed robbery on Thanksgiving.

They believe he knows something about the crime that happened in the Tyrone Square Mall parking lot Nov. 23.

A 51-year-old woman had just left the mall at 9:25 p.m. when she noticed a man following her.

“When she noticed this man got out of a car and started following her and started coming toward her,” said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say she quickly got in her PT Cruiser.

“She ran to her car, got in and locked the door and he came and he wanted her purse, so he shot the window out took her purse.”

The woman wasn’t hurt, but now detectives are worried for the safety of others.

Dectectives are asking anyone who can help us identify him, please call the St. Petersburg Police Dept. at 893-7780 or text SPPD + the tip to TIP411.

