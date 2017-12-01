Polk Co. man accused of trying to kill adult son

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say an Auburndale man tried to murder his son because he left him at a business without a ride home.
Investigators with the Winter Haven Police Department say the incident happened on Wednesday.
Danny Hawthorne, 52, was upset with his son Artavious Hanford, 33, because he left him at a business on the previous day and Hawthorne had to walk home.
Investigators say Hawthorne pointed a gun at his son, Artavious Hanford, 33, and said “I’m going to make you disappear!”
He then allegedly fired one shot at his son, missing him.
Hanford immediately got into his vehicle and drove away to contact law enforcement. Officers arrived and discovered that Hawthorne was hiding in the Abundant Believer’s Church on 2nd Street Northeast.
Officers surrounded the church. Commands were given for Hawthorne to exit the church, however he never responded, so a K-9 team entered the
building, found Hawthorne and helped take him into custody.
Hawthorne was booked into the Polk County Jail on one count of Attempted Felony Murder and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
