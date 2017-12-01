Police investigate string of smash and grab burglaries in Polk Co.

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA)—Multiple agencies are investigating a series of smash and grab burglaries that happened in Polk County overnight.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a group of masked suspects hit three businesses in Haines City, one business in Lake Wales and two other businesses in Polk County—most of which were along U.S. 27.

Haines City police believe they hit all six businesses in about an hour.

Interim Chief Jim Ellesnky said various departments responded to the businesses within minutes of the alarms sounding, but the suspects were already gone.

An officer running radar along U.S. 27 clocked a car going 110 mph around 2:30 a.m. but when he attempted to pursue them the driver turned off their lights, making a pursuit unsafe.

The same car was seen on surveillance at one of the burglarie

Investigators tell News Channel 8 the suspects got on I-4 and headed east towards Orlando.

“These thugs are coming from Orlando and ripping our hard working business owners,” Chief Ellensky said.

