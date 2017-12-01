Pinellas County sheriff’s detectives arrest man extradited from Mexico for sexual battery of minor

(WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man for sexual battery and lewd or lascivious molestation of a 13-year-old on Friday.

According to detectives, the investigation began in Dec. 2015 when the then 13-year-old girl informed an adult of inappropriate sexual activity.

Detectives say sometime the month prior, Juan Paulino-Cantero had inappropriate sexual activity with the girl.

He then allegedly gave the victim money and told her not to tell anyone about what happened.

Detectives were able to confirm the victim’s allegations.

During the investigation, detectives learned Paulino-Cantero had fled to Mexico.

Detectives contacted the FBI and with their assistance, he was arrested on March 16 and extradited to Pinellas County on Friday.

He was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Paulino-Cantero is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation.

The investigation is ongoing.

