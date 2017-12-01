Parents of accused Seminole Heights killer speak out with their attorney

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The parents of the Howell Donaldson III spoke to News Channel 8 Friday evening with their attorney.

It’s the first time they have spoke alongside Attorney Ralph Fernandez.

“Our hearts as heavy as their hearts are heavy,” Donaldson’s father said of the four victims’ families. “We’re a people of faith and we’re going to lean on our faith as we go through this ordeal.”

The Donaldsons have not seen their son since he has been arrested.

You can watch their entire statement and their answers to News Channel 8’s Jeff Patterson’s questions in the video above.