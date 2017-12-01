Missing Florida teen believed to be with soccer coach found safe in New York

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a missing teenager who is believed to have ran away with a soccer coach was found safe on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Caitlyn Frisina was found safe in New York.

Frisina, 17, was believed to be headed north with Rian Rodriguez, 27, a boy’s soccer coach at Fort White High School, where Frisina is a student.

According to WTVJ, a New York State police officer spotted their car in Syracuse.

When the officer stopped the car, they found Frisina and Rodriguez inside.

Rodriguez was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com for more information.

