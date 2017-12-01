Missing Florida teen believed to be with soccer coach found safe in New York

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a missing teenager who is believed to have ran away with a soccer coach was found safe on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Caitlyn Frisina was found safe in New York.

Frisina, 17, was believed to be headed north with Rian Rodriguez, 27, a boy’s soccer coach at Fort White High School, where Frisina is a student.

According to WTVJ, a New York State police officer spotted their car in Syracuse.

When the officer stopped the car, they found Frisina and Rodriguez inside.

Rodriguez was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com for more information.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s