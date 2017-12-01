Man dies in Miami road rage shooting

MIAMI (WFLA) – A man is dead after a road rage shooting in Miami, according to officials.

Police say a truck driver and the driver of a Nissan Altima got into an argument off the Palmetto Expressway.

Both men got out of their vehicles and began fighting on the ramp. Police say the truck driver pulled out a knife and was shot by the driver of the Altima.

Officials have not identified the person who was killed.

