Man dies in Miami road rage shooting

MIAMI (WFLA) – A man is dead after a road rage shooting in Miami, according to officials.
Police say a truck driver and the driver of a Nissan Altima got into an argument off the Palmetto Expressway.
Both men got out of their vehicles and began fighting on the ramp. Police say the truck driver pulled out a knife and was shot by the driver of the Altima.
Officials have not identified the person who was killed.
