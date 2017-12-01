Local non-profits to compete for $60,000 in ‘Shark Tank’ style game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s like the popular TV show ‘Shark Tank’ but with a spin, this version is for local non-profit businesses.

Tonight, eleven Tampa Bay area businesses will be on a mission to convince a panel of judges to award them a $60,000 grand prize to help their non-profit.

The inaugural event called Fast Pitch Tampa Bay takes place inside the Grand Fletcher Lounge at Plant Hall on the University of Tampa’s campus.

Participants will not only have to convince the panel of judges, but also a sold out crowd of more than 300 people who will also cast a vote with their mobile phones.

No matter who wins, organizers say the main goal of the event is to get these non-profits’ names and services on the minds of people in the community.

Here’s a list of the non-profits that will participate along with how they help the community:

University Area Community Development Corporation

The University Area CDC works to improve the economic, educational and social levels of the community through youth programs, adult education and resource assistance.

Directions for Living

Our mission is to be a welcoming and compassionate provider, advocate, and partner to children, adults, and families in need of integrated healthcare, social support, safety, and hope for the future.

Echo of Brandon

To assist residents of Eastern Hillsborough County with emergency food and clothing, and offer access to life-stabilizing programs and resources.

Girls Empowered Mentally for Success (GEMS)

Empowering elementary , middle, and high school girls to discover their passion and purpose through creativity and wisdom.

Starting, Right Now

Starting Right, Now (SRN) ends homelessness for youth through one-on-one mentoring, providing a stable home, obtaining employment, teaching financial literacy/life skills and promoting educational achievement.

Wheels of Success

Wheels of Success’ mission is to provide transportation solutions to low- to moderate-income working families by partnering with the community in a circle of support to keep families working and sustain their independence.

Tampa Bay Healthcare Collaborative

The Tampa Bay Healthcare Collaborative (TBHC or Collaborative) envisions a community that values health and health services for everyone. We promote and advance the health and wellness of those underserved through community collaborations.

Bright Community Trust

Bright Community Trust is an experienced nonprofit building stronger communities across Florida. We partner with governments, for profits and nonprofit entities to create healthy and sustainable neighborhoods so that hardworking families can thrive and achieve their goals. Our vision is a community that has strong housing stocks in thriving neighborhoods, with an abundance of good jobs and a flourishing economy, a magnet for innovation.

Enactus at University of South Florida

Our mission is to provide a sustainable solution to a lack of environment-based STEM learning and teaching tools on the market, assist in the development of inquiry-based curriculum to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals and empower teachers to through professional development.

Keep St. Pete Lit

KEEP ST. PETE LIT celebrates and promotes greater St. Petersburg’s literary community – past, present and future – through arts, education and events with a literary twist. We are readers, writers and lovers of words who strive to bring an approachable, engaging literary component to St. Petersburg’s vibrant arts community.

Inspiration Labs

The mission of Inspiration Labs Tampa Bay is to inspire lifelong learning, advance knowledge, and strengthen our communities.

The Well

The Well is a community of people committed to living in direct relationships with the poor. In these relationships we find a sense of kinship based not on blood but on grace and hospitality. The Well meets material needs in a way that allows us to meet each other’s spiritual needs.

