Lawyers for state senator Latvala release new text messages regarding sexual harassment case

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) – New text messages in the ongoing sexual harassment investigation of Clearwater State Senator Jack Latvala are raising serious concerns Friday afternoon.

Latvala’s lawyers released the text messages.

One of the messages from the woman accusing Latvala was sent to another Senate employee.

Perrin Rogers says she had a dream about Latvala.

Employment lawyer Marie Mattox says the messages complicate her claim.

“You know it depends on whether this is consensual,” Mattox said. “I’ve taken the position that there is a continuum. From having a consensual relationship to have a non consensual one. Liability is absolutely on the far end of the continuum.”

In a statement, the lawyer for the woman making the accusations say it’s offensive to insulate that the messages somehow gave Latvala the right to inappropriately touch her client.