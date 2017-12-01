Lawyers for state senator Latvala release new text messages regarding sexual harassment case

By Published:
Republican state senator Jack Latvala is entering the race for governor.

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) – New text messages in the ongoing sexual harassment investigation of Clearwater State Senator Jack Latvala are raising serious concerns Friday afternoon.

Latvala’s lawyers released the text messages.

One of the messages from the woman accusing Latvala was sent to another Senate employee.

Perrin Rogers says she had a dream about Latvala.

Employment lawyer Marie Mattox says the messages complicate her claim.

“You know it depends on whether this is consensual,” Mattox said. “I’ve taken the position that there is a continuum. From having a consensual relationship to have a non consensual one. Liability is absolutely on the far end of the continuum.”

In a statement, the lawyer for the woman making the accusations say it’s offensive to insulate that the messages somehow gave Latvala the right to inappropriately touch her client.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s