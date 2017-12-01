Jimbo Fisher leaving Florida State to become head coach at Texas A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge of the decision say Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher has resigned to take the same job at Texas A&M.

As @Tomahawknation reported, Jimbo Fisher will not coach the #Noles tomorrow vs. ULM. He is Texas A&M’s coach now. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 1, 2017

Fisher handed in his resignation after a meeting with university President John Thrasher on Friday, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because Florida State had not announced the move.

Fisher leaves Florida State after eight seasons where he went 83-23. He led the Seminoles to the national championship in 2013, three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and four ACC Atlantic Division crowns. He will replace Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M.

Florida State (5-6) faces Louisiana Monroe on Saturday and needs a win to be bowl eligible for a 36th consecutive season. Defensive line coach Odell Haggins is expected to serve as interim coach.